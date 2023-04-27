US-listed LNG shipowner GasLog Partners has sold off one of its tri-fuel diesel-electric LNG carriers and chartered out a second for five years to an energy major as it prepares for planned take-private merger with parent.

Announcing first quarter results on Thursday, GasLog Partners said it completed the sale and lease-back of the 155,000-cbm tri-fuel diesel-electric LNG carrier GasLog Sydney (built 2013) on 30 March.

The vessel was sold to China Development Bank Leasing for $140m and leased back under a bareboat charter deal with no repurchase option or obligation.