Recently merger GasLog Partners turned in healthy returns for the first six months of 2023, before its merger with parent GasLog in July.
GasLog Partners’ profit and income for the first six months of this year more than doubled to $72.1m
Newly merged, former US spin-off boosted income in first six months of 2023 but losses from costs and expenses cut into profit
