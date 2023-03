German energy company EnBW has approached shipowners in search of up to four LNG carriers.

Brokers said a tender has been circulated to market players for 174,000-cbm vessels that can be delivered from 2027.

Those offering in are able to do so against one or more of four shipyard berths that have been reserved at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea at pre-negotiated prices of $257m per ship, TradeWinds has learned.