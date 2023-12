German energy company Uniper said imports from its first floating storage and regasification unit will have covered around 6% of Germany’s gas consumption during the vessel’s initial year of operations.

Uniper said the 170,000-cbm Hoegh Esperanza (built 2018), which was commissioned almost one year ago on 21 December in Wilhelmshaven, has received 42 LNG carriers to date over the 12-month period which delivered around 7 million cbm of LNG to the FSRU.