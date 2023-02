Floating LNG (FLNG)-focused Golar LNG has nailed down a 2025 delivery slot at an unnamed shipyard for its planned conversion of an LNG carrier to an FLNG unit.

Speaking in a results call Golar chief executive Karl Staubo revealed that the company has paid a $5m deposit on a 19-year-old, Japanese-built, Moss-type LNG carrier.

He did not name the ship and has yet to respond to a question on its identity.