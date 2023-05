Tor Olav Troim’s Golar LNG is in talks with Nigerian National Petroleum Co (NNPC) on developing gas reserves that could require “multiple” floating LNG (FLNG) production units.

Speaking on a first-quarter results call Golar chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo said Golar is in discussions with five to six gas resource owners.

He said the priority is to deploy the company’s FLNG Hilli and then secure employment for its planned conversion of an LNG carrier into one of its 3.5