Tor Olav Troim-led Golar LNG has pinned down a 2027 delivery position for its next conversion of an LNG carrier into a floating LNG (FLNG) production unit.

Speaking on a results call Golar chief executive Karl Fredrik Staubo revealed that Golar will take delivery of its conversion candidate the 148,500-cbm LNG carrier Fuji LNG (built 2004) next week.