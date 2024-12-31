South Korea’s H-Line Shipping has sold its oldest LNG carrier for recycling, according to brokers working within the ship recycling sector.

The 130,600-cbm membrane-type vessel HL Pyeongtaek (ex-Hanjin Pyeongtaek, built 1995) is said to have been sold on an “as is” basis in South Korea at $480 per ldt, a price that would net the shipowner about $13.8m.

H-Line first put the 29-year-old steam turbine-driven LNG carrier up for sale in November, initially seeking trading offers despite the number of vintage vessels floated on the market climbing in a crushingly low-rate environment.