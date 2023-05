South Korean shipowner H-Line Shipping has finalised a charter on a single LNG carrier newbuilding with domestic steelmaker Posco International.

Posco said on Wednesday that it has signed a charter agreement with H-Line on a 174,000-cbm LNG vessel that is building a Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The vessel is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2025.

Clarksons Shipping Intelligence Network records that the newbuilding was contracted in January 2022 at a price of just over $212m.