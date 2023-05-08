Under-construction LNG carrier newbuildings could be delayed if fire-damaged production at South Korean cargo installation panel manufacturer Hankuk Carbon is not replaced or restored within the next six months.

Looking into the fallout from a fire at Hankuk’s Miryang plant on 21 April, Affinity (Shipping)’s LNG division said the South Korean company has the capacity to supply panels to 20 to 25 LNG carriers per year.

With the fire taking out 25% of production this could affect supply capacity to four to six months.