Regasification specialist Excelerate Energy is seeing an uptick in LNG spot purchases as prices fall and anticipates good demand in the second half of 2023.

In a very short results briefing, company president and chief executive Steven Kobos said benchmark LNG prices have declined when compared to the highs of 2022.

He said this has allowed countries like Argentina Bangladesh and other Asian-Pacific buyers to resume spot cargo purchases in the first quarter of this year.