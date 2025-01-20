Norwegian marine infrastructure provider Hoegh Evi is teaming up with SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) to develop international supply chains to deliver green hydrogen to Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Hoegh Evi said on Monday that the two companies will analyse the technical and commercial feasibility of various corridors for the supply of clean hydrogen based on ammonia.

They plan to look at the sourcing of ammonia, transportation by ship and delivery to floating import terminals where the ammonia is cracked into hydrogen.