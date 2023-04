Norwegian owner Hoegh LNG has secured state funding for a project to convert ammonia into hydrogen fuel.

The company has teamed up with Finnish technology giant Wartsila on the scheme, which has now been awarded €5.9m ($6.5m) by the Norwegian government.

The cash will go into developing ammonia as a hydrogen carrier for the energy market. This is part of Norway’s Green Platform programme, and the award makes up 50% of the total budget for the project.