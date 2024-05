Norway’s Hoegh LNG has struck a sub-charter deal with the Australian charterer of one of its floating storage and regasification units that sees the FSRU hired out to Egypt into 2026.

Hoegh announced its agreement between import project developer Australian Industrial Energy (AIE) and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for the deployment of its 170,000-cbm FSRU Hoegh Galleon (built 2019).