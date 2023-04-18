Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping is making a big push in the VLGC segment with an order for four VLGC newbuildings worth more than $400m from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard.

The Idan Ofer-controlled company is joining a growing number of owners ordering dual-fuelled large gas carriers that can carry LPG and liquefied ammonia gas, or NH3, simultaneously.

Shipbuilding sources following the LPG market said with the quartet of 93,000-cbm newbuildings booked at Jiangnan, Eastern Pacific now has a total of eight VLGCs on its orderbook.