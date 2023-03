Newly US-listed Cool Company (CoolCo) has the potential to double its existing LNG carrier fleet in the coming years, Idan Ofer said.

Ofer, who heads CoolCo’s lead shareholder Eastern Pacific Shipping, told TradeWinds: “It is not my way of doing business to stay with 13 ships.

“We don’t sit still in the company [EPS]. We are always growing and expanding so one should expect the same thing here.”