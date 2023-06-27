Chemical giant Ineos has confirmed its long-flagged up charter deal on two LNG carrier newbuildings contracted by Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines.

The company said today that Ineos Energy Trading has chartered two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers which are on order at Hanwha Ocean’s Okpo Shipyard in South Korea without giving details of the delivery dates on the vessels or the hire periods.

TradeWinds tipped MOL as having been selected for this business in February after the company ran a tender for the vessels in October 2022 requesting vessels for delivery in the second half of 2026.