The value of LPG carrier newbuilding orders in the first three months of 2024 was the second highest on record, according to Clarksons.

Shipowners placed orders worth a total of $3.9bn between January and March 2024 second only to the value of orders in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The high value of orders has been helped by the increasing in the cost of a VLGC newbuilding which currently stands at $118m, up 53% from the $77m at the start of 2021.