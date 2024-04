Denmark’s Maersk Tankers has doubled its order for very large ammonia carriers at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, firming up four optional newbuildings it was holding in a KRW 631.9bn ($466m) deal.

Chief investment officer Claus Gronborg confirmed to TradeWinds that Maersk Tankers has lifted the options on eight of the 10 VLAC berths that it confirmed with the South Korean shipyard in December.