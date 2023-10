Angelicoussis Group-controlled Maran Tankers Management fuelled two of its four LNG dual-fuelled VLCCs after securing bilateral short-term spot market supply deals for LNG, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels said.

The French energy major’s bunker supply arm said it provided 2,700 tonnes of LNG to Maran Tankers’ 321,019-dwt VLCC newbuilding Maran Danae on 23 August in Rotterdam using TMF’s 18,600-cbm LNG bunker vessel Gas Agility (built 2020).