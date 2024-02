Some 23 methanol dual-fuelled newbuildings were ordered in January as shipowners’ favoured alternative fuel choice continues its momentum in the first month of 2024.

In its monthly take on fuelling choices, classification society DNV said about 70% of the methanol dual-fuelled ship orders were in the container ship sector with the rest for bulk carriers and ro-ro vessels.

DNV said 10 LNG dual-fuelled vessels were added to its Alternative Fuels Insight platform database in January.