MJL Bangladesh, a Dhaka-listed lubricants and LPG producer and trader, as well as shipowner, is ordering a 11,000-cbm pressurised LPG carrier that its says will be ready for delivery in 2026.

The contract for the vessel, which will cost $32.5m, has been approved by the MJL board, the company said in a statement to the Dhaka exchange.

An additional $1.5m