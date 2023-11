New LNG carriers warrant charter rates of over $100,000 per day but are currently being penalised in the market due to the current high cost of their construction, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp founder and chairman Evangelos Marinakis said.

Marinakis was speaking at the World LNG Summit & Awards in a rare two-person shipowner panel session alongside another prominent Greek owner, Angelicoussis Group president and chief executive Maria Angelicoussis.