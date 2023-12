Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines is being named as the shipowner behind a $500m order for three very large ethane carriers (VLECs) which has been announced by South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co (HD KSOE).

The yard group holding company said it had won an order to build three 98,000-cbm vessels at its HD Hyundai Heavy Industries yard in Ulsan pricing the ships at around $167m each.