A trio of ice-breaking Arc7 LNG carriers being constructed by Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project have not been included under the US’ sweeping new sanctions package announced on Friday but are being delayed at shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.

Answering questions from TradeWinds MOL said: “We are aware that the US/EU/UK’s new package of sanctions were announced on last Friday and a number of Sovcomflot related vessels were sanctioned by the US.