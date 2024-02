Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines has joined up with Australian energy company Woodside, South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Korean shipowner Hyundai Glovis to jointly study shipping liquefied hydrogen.

The four companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding.

Woodside, HD KSOE and Hyundai Glovis had been working together on this since 2022 and approached MOL to join their study.