Efforts are being made to sell off a controlling stake in South Korea’s Hyundai LNG Shipping before the end of this month with a push being made to ensure the lead shareholding goes to a domestic company.

Widespread reports in the Korean press have named HMM as the possible buyer of the embattled LNG shipowner, which is currently controlled by equity funds IMM PE and IMM Investment Consortium.

HMM, which is itself under the control of Korea Development Bank (KDB) after it suffered a financial meltdown in 2014, is said to have been pushed to the fore to prevent a buyout by an overseas contender and is reported to have made an offer on the Hyundai LNG Shipping.