Decisions on 17 LNG carrier newbuilding berths earmarked for the $20bn TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project five years ago have been pushed out again into this year as delays to the project start to impact its financing.

Those following the Mozambique LNG development said project developer TotalEnergies has until the end of April 2025 to inform the two shipbuilders holding the slots — HD Hyundai Group yards and Samsung Heavy Industries — whether it wants to proceed with the newbuildings or seek a further extension.