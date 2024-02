Up to 95 vessels need to be ordered to fulfil the needs for the contracted supply of LNG plants under construction, according to French membrane-type cargo containment system designer GTT.

Answering questions in its full-year results briefing, CEO Philippe Berterottiere said he expects there to be around 18 Q-Maxes ordered by Qatar — newbuilding contracts on just eight have been signed to date — but he said this would not affect its estimates of vessels needed.