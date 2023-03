Japanese shipowner NYK Line is being linked to an order for three LNG carrier newbuildings at one of the highest prices logged to date.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co (KSOE) said it won a $765m order to build three LNG carriers.

It said the 174,000-cbm vessels will be built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and delivered before the end of 2027.

The company did not name the contracting party except to describe it as “a North American shipper”.