NYK is stepping up its relationship with Japanese LPG trader and importer Astomos Energy Corp by co-owning one newly built VLGC.

The shipping giant said the two companies will co-own the 87,000-cbm Gas Garnet (built 2024), an LPG dual-fuelled gas carrier built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

This is the first joint vessel ownership partnership between the two companies since 2003 when they co-owned the Mitsubishi-built 79,000-cbm Gas Capricorn (built in 2003).