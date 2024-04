Joint venture Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) is ringing the changes ahead of its next phase of growth.

In a generational shift, the liquid CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carrier start-up has promoted chief technical officer Oliver Hagen-Smith to be chief executive from 1 May.

He is taking over from Anders Lepsoe, who will become chairman due to taking on a new role within Japanese shareholder NYK, which owns KNCC with Norway’s Knutsen Group.