Peter Livanos’ liquefied CO 2 shipment venture Ecolog is signing a pair of landmark collaboration agreements with the Dutch arm of Tata Steel on a project to ship green hydrogen and liquefied CO 2 between Norway and the Netherlands.

On Thursday, during a two-day working visit to Bergen and Oslo, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Tata Steel Netherlands, Ecolog, Norwegian energy producer Gen2 Energy and the Port of Amsterdam are signing an agreement to import green hydrogen into the Dutch port.