LNG newbuildings contracted for Qatari business made up the bulk of orders placed during the first three months of this year, and while some further contracts are due to be inked by producer QatarEnergy, other names are working on fresh business for 2024.

According to broker databases and TradeWinds records, at least 43 LNG carriers were contracted in the first quarter of 2024, along with a single floating storage and regasification unit and a lone floating LNG production unit, bringing the total to 45.