Middle East LNG producer QatarEnergy has upped its tally of confirmed LNG carrier newbuilding slots to 40 vessels at three shipbuilders under the second phase of its huge 100-ship-plus acquisition programme and firmed up its long-planned tranche of next-generation Q-Max vessels.

TradeWinds understands the Doha-based giant has confirmed 15 of its pre-reserved LNG carrier berths at Samsung Heavy Industries.

In addition, those working closely with the company said it had firmed up eight berths at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) for its much-anticipated Q-Max vessels.