Middle East LNG producer QatarEnergy has upped its tally of confirmed LNG carrier newbuilding slots to 40 vessels at three shipbuilders under the second phase of its huge 100-ship-plus acquisition programme and firmed up its long-planned tranche of next-generation Q-Max vessels.

TradeWinds understands the Doha-based giant has confirmed 15 of its pre-reserved LNG carrier berths at Samsung Heavy Industries.

Fresh LNG newbuilding action tipped for the new year after orders shrank in 2023
 Read more

In addition, those working closely with the company said it had firmed up eight berths at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) for its much-anticipated Q-Max vessels.