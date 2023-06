Two important elements in Russia’s plan to progress its Arctic-base liquefaction projects are heading inbound to either end of the Northern Sea Route.

At the western extremity the world’s largest LNG floating storage unit, the 361,600-cbm newbuilding Saam FSU is due to arrive on site within days after a long tow from South Korea via the Cape of Good Hope.

The FSU, which left Korea in February 2023, is to be stationed at Ura Bay near Murmansk.