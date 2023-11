Rosatom plans to build four traditionally fuelled icebreakers as Russia forges ahead with plans to develop the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in the Arctic, according to local media reports.

The quartet is expected to cost at least 120bn roubles ($1.3bn) with construction due to start in 2024, according to Interfax, citing comments by Vladimir Panov, the state nuclear firm’s special representative for development of the Arctic.