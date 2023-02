A first giant floating storage unit for Russian energy giant Novatek has started its long sea voyage under tow to the western part of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) off Murmansk.

Kpler data shows the 361,600-cbm FSU newbuilding Saam FSU is moving in a south-westerly direction from the South Korean coast at a speed of around 4.8 knots, after leaving Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s Okpo Shipyard earlier this week.