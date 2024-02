Demand for LNG is expected to continue growing beyond 2040, according to energy major Shell.

In its 36-page Shell LNG Outlook 2024 — which is put out in advance of a webcast later today, Shell pictures LNG demand climbing to over 600 million tonnes by 2040 from around 400 mt in 2025.

“Demand for natural gas has peaked in some regions and globally is set to peak after 2040," Shell said.