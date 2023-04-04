Hydrogen is starting to emerge as a fuelling option for shortsea shipping projects, according to classification society DNV.

In its monthly rundown of data from its Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, DNV highlighted that two container feeder ships were contracted that will be built as hydrogen-fuelled vessels with fuel cells.

TradeWinds reported in March that Dutch operator Samskip had ordered two firm feeder container ships that will run on hydrogen, with diesel as a backup, and fuel cells at India’s Cochin Shipyard.