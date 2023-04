Sinokor Merchant Marine has agreed to buy a 16-year-old LNG carrier from TotalEnergies and NYK Line.

Brokers said the South Korean shipowner is set to pay a strong price of around $68m for the 154,472-cbm LNG Alliance (ex-Gaselys, built 2007).

The deal is said to include a charterback to TotalEnergies for a period of around 15 months, with delivery scheduled for June.