Two LNG carriers owned by South Korea’s SK Shipping and fitted with a Korean-designed membrane-type cargo containment system in which faults were discovered have been moved into a lay-up area as the rows rumble on over their futures.

Kpler data shows that the 174,100-cbm SK Serenity and SK Spica (both built 2018) — which are both fitted with Kogas’ KC-1 membrane-type cargo containment system — left Korea in mid-April and arrived off Labuan in East Malaysia at the beginning of this week.