Nine LNG carriers were logged as taking the Suez Canal route to Asia during December which was half the number recorded taking the route a month earlier, analyst RBN Energy said.

Houthi militants have attacked more than 20 ships transiting the waterway in recent days and weeks, prompting many owners and operators to divert from the Red Sea.

In its LNG Voyager monthly figures, the energy analyst said the bulk of the LNG ships heading south through the Canal were in the first half of December.