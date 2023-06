Dutch bunker supplier Titan has inked a long-term charter deal with Fratelli Cosulich on the Italian shipowner's first LNG bunker vessel newbuilding.

Titan will take delivery of the 8,200-cbm LNGBV Alice Cosulich in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The vessel, which is understood to be fixed to the company for a minimum seven-year period, will operate in Europe supplying LNG, liquefied bio-methane (LBM — also referred to as bio-LNG) and, in the future, small parcels of bio-diesel.