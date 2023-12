Greece's George Economou is being named as the shipowner behind an order for very large ammonia carrier newbuildings (VLACs) at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries.

On Tuesday, the Koje-based shipbuilder announced that it has won a contract to build a pair of such ships worth KRW 310.8bn ($240m), or $120m each.

Samsung did not disclose the identity of its counterpart, just disclosing that the buyer is from the Oceania region.