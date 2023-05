TotalEnergies Marine Fuels new vice president Louise Tricoire has spotted something fresh in the LNG bunkering sector.

“There is a change. We see a lot more spot transactions coming in the market, which was not the case in 2022,” she told TradeWinds.

Last year was a tough call for LNG fuelling as gas prices soared to record highs. While prices have since dropped back, making LNG cheaper than marine gasoil, it is still not yet on par with very low-sulphur fuel oil, Tricoire said.