Trader Trafigura is the latest company lining up to order very large ammonia carriers, or VLACs, as demand for the trade is set to grow.

Shipbuilding sources following Trafigura’s shipping activities said the commodities trader is in talks with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering — the holding company for Hyundai group yards — for six vessels.

They said the company entered newbuilding discussions with HD KSOE during 2023.