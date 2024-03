Turkey’s Manta Shipping has carried out a remarkable asset play, selling a 17-year-old LPG carrier at a significant mark-up to what it bought it for less than two years ago.

Clarksons reports the Istanbul-based company is selling the 38,500-cbm Manta Salacak (built 2007) to South Korean chemicals player Lotte Fine Chemical for $40m.

Manta bought the ship in July 2022 from US-listed StealthGas and partners for almost $28m.