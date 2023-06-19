The disconnect between the value of LNG cargoes and spot rates for the ships that carry them has resulted in a spot market that does not function at times, says Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev.

At the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Oslo during Nor-Shipping, he pointed to a spot market that has been extremely volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to a recently released recording of the event.

Rates rose from negative earnings in the first quarter of last year, as operators were willing to take cargoes at a loss just to keep their ships cold and reposition, to fixtures in the region of $600,000 per day late in 2022, although spot earnings have since come down from such astronomical heights.