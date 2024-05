VLGC spot rates have taken a steep turn upwards as the Panama Canal becomes increasingly congested and transit auction prices spike.

The Baltic Exchange assessed earnings up 29% in a week from the Middle East to Japan at $59,700 per day.

One European trader reportedly fixed Kuwait Oil Tanker Co’s 84,000-cbm Gas Umm Al Rowaisat (built 2020) for loading between 29 and 31 May in Saudi Arabia for a Japanese discharge at this level.